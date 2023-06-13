June 12: PDP Knocks INEC, APC Over Handling Of Nigeria’s Democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it is distasteful, offensive and unacceptable for the nation to observe the Democracy Day under a system that violated, desecrated and despoiled all the tenets of democracy as witnessed in brazen rigging that characterized the 2023 general elections.

The party however urged Nigerians to use the June 12 Democracy Day to accentuate the demand for the entrenchment of democratic tenets in the country.

National publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement to mark the day, said the barefaced manipulations of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), amounted to an unpardonable assault and rape of democracy and disregard for the Will of the people; the very ills which Chief MKO Abiola fought and died for.

He said June 12 epitomizes the struggle by Nigerians against corrupt, manipulative and anti-democratic system; against injustice, impunity and electoral fraud which INEC, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu now represents.

“It is indeed heartrending that all the steady progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in reforming our electoral system have been completely wiped off by INEC in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.