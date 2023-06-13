Gov Yusuf Promises Prompt Disposal Of Waste

Kano State governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has said his government will continue to sustain the tempo of evacuation of waste from the streets of Kano with a view to making the state wear a new look.

Governor Yusuf maintained that the committee set up by him for that purpose had done a good job since it came on board.

He said his government inherited huge refuse dumps everywhere at the streets of Kano.

The joint task force on refuse evacuation (operation Nazafa) had evacuated more than 600 trucks within seven days of its operation.

The governor made the commendation while receiving last week’s report of the exercise from the members of the committee led by the chairman of the committee, Ambassador Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago who visited him in his office at the weekend.