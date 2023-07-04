JAMB Wants To Pull My Daughter Down, Mmesoma’s Father Cries Out

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, father of Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy who was accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result by JAMB has accused the examination board of wanting to pull his daughter down.

In an interview, Mr Ejikeme said: “Nigeria and the whole world should know the truth. JAMB work against my daughter and accusing her at the same time. I don’t like it. It’s unfair. My daughter did not commit any offence. She’s innocent.

“Right from nursery school, she has been taking first position till now. She’s very studious. She’s not joking with her education.”

When asked if he plans to seek legal redress, he said: “We’re not doing anything, we just hand over everything to God.”

Mr Ejikeme who is an okada rider urged the government not to kill his daughter’s talent. He revealed that he is also a musician as he recounted winning a singing competition in 1996, the same year Nigeria participated in the Atlanta Summer Olympics.

According to him, his mother prevented him from pursuing music because fame came along with “too much attack”.