Newcastle United striker, Alexander Isak netted on his return from injury, while two quick-fire second-half goals and a late Anthony Gordon strike gave the Magpies a 4-1 Premier League win over 10-man Chelsea at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Isak, who has missed several games over the last month due to a groin problem, was teed up by a brilliant short pass through the heart of the Chelsea defence by 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley, and the striker took a touch before firing home in the 13th minute.

Chelsea drew level 10 minutes later as Raheem Sterling was brought down on the edge of the box, and the winger stepped up to drill the resulting free-kick past the flat-footed Nick Pope.

Newcastle almost went in ahead at the break as a free kick from fullback Kieran Trippier hit the crossbar, but there was little indication of the collapse to come from Chelsea in the second half.

The home side took the lead again on the hour mark as Newcastle patiently worked a free kick from right to left, allowing Gordon to find the head of Jamaal Lascelles with an inswinging cross that the Magpies captain steered into the net.

Just over a minute later Robert Sánchez was beaten again as Joelinton robbed fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva on the edge of the box and advanced before scoring to leave Chelsea on the ropes.