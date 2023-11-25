Kai Havertz’s late goal earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory at Brentford on Saturday and sent Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the English Premier League table.

Manchester City’s earlier draw with Liverpool meant the Gunners leapfrog both clubs with a win but that did not look likely for most of the game.

Arsenal keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, recalled to the side, got away with a huge mistake in the first half, while the visitors had a goal by Leandro Trossard ruled out for offside.

Havertz, who came on as a substitute, eventually broke the deadlock with a close-range header in the 89th minute.

Arsenal moved up to first place with 30 points from 13 games, one ahead of City and two ahead of Liverpool.