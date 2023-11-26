A motor accident which occurred at Oke- nigbin along Omu-Aran-Ilorin Road in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State has claimed the lives of eight persons.

It was gathered that the accident, which happened on Friday night, involved a trailer and a Mitsubishi bus.

The state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement on Saturday, confirmed the death of eight travellers in the auto crash.

The sector commander, Stephen Dawulung, confirmed the development in a statement by the sector public relations officer, Busari Basambo.

The statement reads: “A fatal road traffic crash occurred on Friday evening, at Oke Onigbin, along Omuaran-Ilorin Road, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State around 7.40 pm.The accident involved a Mack trailer and a Mitsubishi bus

“Preliminary investigations by our men revealed that the Mitsubishi space wagon (enroute to Ilorin) while overtaking a bus, collided with an oncoming Mack trailer.

“It resulted in the death of eight persons on the spot, one male adult, three female adults and four children, while six others sustained various degrees of injuries.”