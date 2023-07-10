Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalisation

American actor, Jamie Foxx appears to be doing well after his mysterious medical complication in April.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the “Day Shift” actor was seen smiling and making the peace sign as he cruised down the Chicago River on a boat on Sunday. For his weekend outing, the “Ray” star, 55, wore an all-black ensemble with aviator sunglasses.

At least two other passengers were with him. It was Foxx’s first public appearance since being released from the hospital.

He has yet to address the health scare publicly. Foxx was hospitalised in Georgia on April 12, according to his oldest daughter Corinne, who posted about it on social media.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote at that time.

Corinne is Foxx’s daughter with his ex-wife Connie Kline. He also has a 14-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Annalise Bishop. The actor’s unspecified condition was serious enough that his family travelled to be by his side at the time. He had been filming the Netflix film “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz prior to the medical emergency.