TETFund Donates 30-Seater Bus To Nigerian Students

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), on Monday donated a 30-seater brand new Toyoto Coaster bus to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to ease their movement.

Presenting the bus, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono said it is also designing interventions to address students hostel challenges and others.

The meeting, Echono said was in continuation of its dialogue with stakeholders hence students are at the center of education issues.

While stressing the need for equipping students with skills and rights support, Echono noted that TETFund would like the students to be its eye in various institutions, reporting erring contractors to ensure transparency in the system.

“We want to be able to identify on each campus a contact person that will be able to checkmate our projects so that we can have a first hand information, even before sending our team there.