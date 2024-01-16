The United Kingdom has updated its list of approved employers licensed to sponsor skilled immigrants, including Nigerians, under the temporary worker immigration route.

This list, which was updated on January 15, 2024, details Worker and Temporary Worker sponsors. It includes information about the category of workers they’re licensed to sponsor and their sponsorship rating.

The licenced organisations sponsor workers via various immigration routes such as ministers of religion, international sportspersons, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility, and senior or specialist workers.

Some of the organizations listed include:

1. 10X Banking Technology Services Ltd, London.

2. 13 Artists, Brighton.

3. 24/7 Helping Hands Service, Leicester.

4. ⁠247 Commerce Ltd, Brentford

5. ⁠2CHE DESIGN LTD, London.

6. ⁠3S Knowledge Limited, Warwick

7. ⁠5 Star Cars Bedford Limited, Bedford.

8. ⁠500k International, Cambridge.

9. ⁠A P Food Express, London

10. ⁠A P SOUVENIRS & GIFTS LIMITED, Berkshire.

11. ⁠A PLUS DYNAMICS RECRUITMENT LTD, Chatham.

12. ⁠A Star Supermarket Ltd, Nottingham.

13. ⁠A&K RESTAURANTS LTD, Fareham.

14. ⁠A&Q Partnership (London) Ltd, London.

15. ⁠A&R Guardian Services Limited, Leicester.

16. ⁠A&T Trained Dogs Limited, Lancaster.

17. ⁠A2Z SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LIMITED, Bristol.

18. ⁠McMullan Shellfish, Ballymena.

19. ⁠RSS EXPRESS LTD T/A Ledbury Fuel Service Station, Ledbury.

20. ⁠(IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited, Colchester.

21. ⁠+Plus Care Ltd, Manchester.

22. ⁠1 STOP REC LIMITED, Essex.

23. ⁠100 SHAPES LTD, London.

24. ⁠101 Ways Limited, London.

25. ⁠2 Karaks Ltd, Luton among others.

The UK government stated that, “You must have a job offer from an approved UK employer before you apply for a Skilled Worker visa. Approved employers are also known as sponsors because they are sponsoring you to come to or stay in the UK.”