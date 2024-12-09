Rapper Jay-Z has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000 alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to an updated lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday.

Jay-Z has denied the allegations, labelling the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt” orchestrated by the plaintiff’s legal team.

The amended lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleged that the girl was drugged and raped during a party hosted by Combs following the MTV Music Awards in New York.

The initial complaint, filed in October, referenced Jay-Z as “Celebrity A” but did not name him as a defendant.

Tony Buzbee, the Texas lawyer representing the plaintiff, has filed numerous lawsuits against Combs for alleged sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Buzbee said the lawsuit “speaks for itself” and described it as “a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

Jay-Z, in response, denied the allegations in a social media post and criticised Buzbee’s actions.

“This is nothing more than a blackmail attempt,” the rapper said.

The lawsuit also claimed Jay-Z retaliated by filing a countersuit against Buzbee and orchestrating harassment against the plaintiff’s legal team.