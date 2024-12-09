People of the Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area, Delta state, staged a protest on Sunday over the death of Pa James Oghoroko, President-General of the community.

They have given the federal government and Nigerian Army a seven-day ultimatum to release their detained leaders or face potential unrest.

They said if their demands were not met within seven days, they would block River Niger, calling on soldiers and President Tinubu to come and kill them.

The protesters, though peaceful, expressed visible anger over the death of their PG and the continued detention without trial of five other community leaders.

The community threatened to block access to the River Niger if the expiration of the ultimatum did not meet their demands.

Leading the protest, Elder Ohwotake Otiero, speaking in the Urhobo language, decried the death of the PG in military custody.

“We are in mourning due to the news of Oghoroko’s death under military detention. If it is true, the government should prepare for trouble. We demand the release of the detained leaders and the return of our PG’s corpse immediately.

Women leaders also voiced their grievances; Maria Adams lamented, “Our PG was innocent, yet he was arrested and now dead in detention. President Tinubu must clarify if we are still Nigerians. Okuama deserves justice.” Evuarherhe Joseph added,

“The Federal Government and Army treat us like we don’t belong. Now, our PG is gone, and others are sick in detention. If our leaders are not released in seven days, they will hear from us.”

Community leader Hon. Jacob Akemor criticised the Nigerian Army for its actions, calling them unlawful.

“How can the Army abduct people and not bring them to court? This is a gross violation of the law. Now, our PG is dead, and others are in poor health. The government must intervene within seven days to avoid further unrest,” Akemor stated.

Another protester, Roseline Okumagba, condemned the oppression of the Okuama community. “Our PG has been killed without justification. The other detained leaders must be released immediately, or we will take matters into our own hands. The government must act now before trouble escalates,” she warned.

The Okuama community demands swift action to address their grievances, stressing that continued neglect may lead to significant unrest.

Pa Oghoroko, along with Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Malaka, Madam Mabel, and one other, was reportedly arrested between August 18 and 20, 2024, and has since been held in undisclosed detention locations.