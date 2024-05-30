Ad

Rap icon Shawn Carter who is famously known as Jay Z is expected to attend the Champions League final on Saturday June 1.

Wembley stadium in the English capital London hosts the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Confirming the development in a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter), football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote, “Jay Z is expected to attend the Champions League final at Wembley to support Vinicius Júnior.

“Roc Nation Sports represents Vini Jr among many stars and Jay Z will travel to support Vinicius in UCL final, crucial step also for his Ballon d’Or dream.”

A record 15th European crown is the goal for Los Blancos who have built an impeccable reputation of specialising in this competition with this year also presenting a relatively rare opportunity to seal a fifth league and Europe double.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won all of their group games before edging RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the knockouts – the latter coming, courtesy of a late brace from Joselu at the Bernabeu.

Dortmund await Madrid in London having experienced a rather dour season domestically which resulted in an early German Cup exit and fifth place finish in the Bundesliga.

But they have impressed in the Champions League and topped the ‘Group of Death’ before getting the better of PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain en route to the final.

While Madrid have relied on the prowess of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr to fire them to a sixth final in 11 years, Edin Terzic has inspired performances out of veteran centre-back Mats Hummels and Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

The 1997 champions, Borussia lost the 2013 final to Bayern at Wembley whereas Real have won each of their last eight trips to the Champions League final.