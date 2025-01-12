Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Co-Chair of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Committee, Professor Attahiru Jega has commended the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum for establishing a cattle ranch he described as first of its kind in Nigeria.

Jega gave the commendation on Saturday in Mafa local government area at the commissioning of Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement constructed by the Zulum administration with the support of the federal government.

“I must say that I witnessed something I had never seen in our country today. We have seen today the vision of a leader, the passion and commitment to what clearly will help drive economic growth, uplift the lives and livelihood of people and provide employment to our citizens.

“It is highly commendable and encouraging that Borno State has shown leadership and commitment to livestock development based on what we have seen at today’s event,” Jega said.

He noted that it is gratifying that the state is ahead with the launching of the Annual Animal Vaccination Scheme and distribution of livestock for livelihood restoration and economic empowerment of the citizens, saying that it is commendable that the state has both the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development and Borno State Livestock Management Agency (BOLMA).

Delivering his address at the commissioning, Governor Zulum noted that Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement is a 4-square km project built for 461 nomadic families from eighteen communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

He said, “In addition to a house, each of the 461 families received pairs of bulls and heifers, goats, and a humanitarian relief package consisting of essential food and non-food items.

“The project has facilities that include a housing estate with road networks, schools, health clinics, veterinary services, and state-of-the-art dairy and beef upgrading centres.

“Other facilities are pasture development centres, milk collection centres, earth dams to secure water supply, markets to foster local trade, and security outposts to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Maiha has branded Borno State Governor as the ministry’s logo, appreciating his commitment to livestock development.

The ministers said, “I am delighted to join you at this occasion of the commissioning of Ngarannam Livestock Improvement Ranch Settlement built by Borno State Government. I wholeheartedly congratulate and commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State on this laudable project which will immensely benefit the good people of Borno State and Nigeria in general, with attendant implications for addressing the food security challenges in our nation.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Deputy Governor of Borno State and the overseeing Commissioner for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Dr Umar Kadafur, said the Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement is one of the three established by the Zulum administration, one in each senatorial district of the state.

Dr Kadafur added that while that of Ngarannam was commissioned, the other two are also at 90 percent completion stage.

“These centres symbolise our commitment to sustainable development, peaceful coexistence, and economic empowerment for our people. The remaining two RUGA centres will be commissioned in due course as the works have reached over 90 per cent completion,” Kadafur said.