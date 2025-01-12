Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in a combined air and ground operation have destroyed terrorist Kingpin Kachallah Bello Turji‘s stronghold and killed scores others in Zamfara State.

A statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Air Force, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, said the operation which was carried out on 10 January, 2025, delivered a crushing blow to banditry in Zamfara State.

He said the air strikes and synchronized ground assaults at Fakai Hills decimated scores of bandits, leaving many others gravely wounded.

AVM Akinboyewa added that the operation underscored the unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace and security to the region.

Citing local intelligence reports, he stated that the bandits loyal to notorious leader, Bello Turji, suffered heavy casualties.

“Scores of bandits were neutralised, while many others, including some top commanders, sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

The statement added that sequel to the fierce engagement, Turji’s whereabouts remain unknown, “adding further pressure on his crumbling network,”.

He explained that the operation was meticulously executed, with real-time coordination from an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform overhead, ensuring accurate target correlation.

The NAF Spokesman said the identified targets were engaged using rockets and cannons in multiple passes, delivering devastating blows to the enemy.

He said the aircrew maintained visual and radio contact with the ground troops, adding that bandits, in a desperate bid to escape, were observed fleeing eastward of the hill, prompting further engagements that successfully neutralised additional targets.

“This resounding success has been met with widespread celebrations from locals in Zamfara State, who expressed relief and gratitude for the operation’s positive impact. In a heartening outcome, several kidnapped victims were also freed, bringing hope to many families affected by the banditry,” he said.

He reiterated NAF’s unwavering commitment to coordinating with ground forces to eradicate all forms of criminality in the country.

“Together, we will defeat all enemies militating against the security of our territories and wellbeing of our people, paving the way for the peace and prosperity of our great nation,” Akinboyewa said.