Jeje Riders Nigeria heartily felicitate with His Royal Highness, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III (CFR) on the occasion of his 10th year anniversary as the Emir of Gombe and Chairman, Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs.

In a congratulatory message sent to the Emir on Thursday, Jeje Riders wished the revered traditional ruler prosperity and peace in his kingdom.

“May your reign continue to bring development, prosperity, and peace in Gombe State,” Jeje Riders said.