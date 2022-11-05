As part of their contributions to health care service delivery, the Jeje Riders Nigeria International has donated a heart start defibrillator worth millions of naira to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The riders in their motorbikes from across the country led by their chairman, Board of Trustees and president, Tizhe Ibrahim Mathew, said they were committed to touching lives in positive ways as part of their core values and mandate as a group.

Speaking while making the presentation at both hospitals, Mathew said they were an exclusive group of like-minded young Nigerian international touring and adventure bikers based in Abuja.

He said: “At the core of our objectives is charity, youth development and peace advocacy. It is in line with our creed that we have donated multi-million naira hospital equipment to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

“This is in line with what we have desired to do and will continue to do to support some of the good works that we have seen in the country. Supporting hospitals that are rendering services to the populace.

“If you look at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, it’s a military hospital that offers services even to civilians, and that is why we decided to support them today. We are international touring bikers organisation, we have support from sisters biker’s association across the world. In Africa, just recently, at the beginning of the year, we were in Niger Republic where a school was donated by bikers, last month we came back from Côte d’Ivoire, we have support from this sister bikers association and we also support them and they support us and that is how we get support for some of the things we do.”

He also disclosed that as an association, they had concluded plans to visit the Kogi State governor to commiserate with him on the recent flood disaster in the state and that they would support no fewer than 200 households affected by the flood with relief materials.

“We will also be partnering with NDLEA before the end of the year in the area of youth development and you know we have to channel the energy of the youths appropriately and ensure that they are supported and developed properly.

Also speaking on their recent visit to the Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, he said, “The Emir of Gombe is our father and the grand patron of all bikers in Nigeria. He supports all our activities all the time. He gives us advice and supports all the biking activities that we have done this year. We hope to also invite bikers associations from around West Africa to Nigeria by next year when we will be going to Gombe for a special event.”