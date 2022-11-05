The United Kingdom yesterday issued a warning to its citizens that terrorists were planning to attack the United States.

The UK in a travel advisory said the terrorists are “very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners, crowded areas, and transportation networks. You should monitor media reports and be vigilant at all times.”

The US and the UK had warned of possible terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

The UK government in an updated advisory said on its website that “The main threat comes from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist ideology to carry out so-called ‘lone actor’ attacks targeting public events or places. Attacks could take place with little or no notice.”

Sequel to this alert, the UK government said the US might deploy security agents in public places forestall possible attack.

“The US Department of Homeland Security provides public information about credible threats. Expect an increased presence of law enforcement and tight security at public places and events. This may include a heavy police presence, additional restrictions and searches on bags, and the use of screening technologies.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time,” it added.