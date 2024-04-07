1 CORINTHIANS 3:11; ZECHARIAH 13:1

God said He will shake all nations but that will not be the end of all things or the history of man. The desire of all nations shall come, and God shall fill everywhere with His glory. When Christ, the desire of every nation, saint and sinner comes to your life today, your body, temple, household, everything will be filled with the glory of God. He can do it for a nation and the whole world depending on your attitude. As you are not distracted, looking here and there, and not sidetracked, but looking for the fulfilment of everything good, desire in your life will begin to unfold.

B. JESUS, THE EXALTED SERVANT, OUR SAVIOUR (Philippians 2:5-11)

God has highly exalted Him and the mention of His name, every knee shall bow. Have the mind of Christ in all things because the mind you have have a long way to affect your life, and determines the direction you go. It determines the positive attitude you have and the victorious life you live. Jesus made Himself of no reputation for our sakes. He humbled Himself and became obedient to the Cross. He is the exalted Servant and our Saviour. Because of the sacrifice He made for us, God gave Him a name that is above every name. May we all have the grace to bow voluntarily to Him because all who don’t will bow compulsorily to Him at the end.

1. Emmanuel, God with Us (Matthew 1:21-23; 2 Corinthians 6:16-18)

Matthew 1:21-23 “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins. 22 Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, 23 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”

The moment you accept Jesus as Emmanuel, God dwells with you, He will be on your side, in front of you, following you from behind, He will be a shade for you, and the power in you to do what you could not do naturally. God with us.

2. The Express Image of the Father (Hebrews 1:3; Colossians 1:15-16; 2 Corinthians 3:18)

Jesus is the express image of the Father upholding all things by the word of His power. After completing His assignment of purging our sins, He sat on the right hand side of the Father. Why? Because He has done all that was necessary to be done for our salvation and redemption as soon as He said it is finished. All blessings of heaven are now available.

3. Elect of God (Isaiah 42:1-7; 1 Peter 2:6; Matthew 12:18)

All the Angels, from the greatest to the least of them could not qualify for the assignment of saving us. Only Jesus qualified to do this. As you believe in Him, you will not be ashamed, judged, or confused anymore. Your life will be stable, joyful and the goodness of God will follow you every day.

Jesus is the elect of God, and He also helps us to be chosen, set apart and elected as well.

C. JESUS, THE FRIEND OF THE SICK AND SUFFERING

Jesus is the One who comes to help us and is closer to us than any friend or brother or helper here on earth. Whenever you have any problem, He will see you through. He is more than any friend who cares for you. He will heal you and see you through and remove your pain and suffering. Imagine being the friend of a rich man, a very sound doctor, or greatest protector or bodyguard being your friend, Jesus is greater than them all and will see you through life. When you are sick, He will heal you and remove every suffering that bedevils your life.

1. The Foundation of God’s Building (1 Corinthians 3:9-11; Luke 6:46-49; 2 Timothy 2:19-22)

Apostle Paul said according to the grace given unto him he as a wise master builder has laid a foundation and everyone – every search the Scriptures and Sunday School teacher, Pastor, Evangelist, Prophet – must be careful how they build on it. No other foundation can be laid than the one which has been laid which is Christ. No one, regardless of the status in society and church can tamper with it. Such a person will regret in eternity.

What gives the evidence that you are established on this foundation is to depart from every shade and form of iniquity and rely on Christ and He will build you up on the foundation and on the last day, you will be qualified to be with Him.

2. The Forerunner for All Believers (Hebrews 6:19-20; 12:1-4; 1 Corinthians 9:24-27)

Jesus is your Forerunner, the One who has run the race before you and got the victory. Looking at Him, we have hope. He has the power to sustain you to the end. He is our High Priest and the builder of our faith. He will make a way for you. He makes intercession for you and will never leave or forsake you. Forever, He is the Forerunner and Builder of the Church. When you think all things are down, He will come to your aid. He is for you, and will never forsake you, and you will find Him as a Forerunner to all who believe.

3. The Faithful and True Witness (Revelation 3:14-22; 19:11; 17:14)

He is faithful, and will fulfill every promise in your life. This day, and every day, you will find Him faithful. His provision and power will not fail in your life.

The devil will always make war with the Lamb, but the Lamb shall overcome. We don’t look at the war, but at the Lamb who has overcome and prevailed in your life, family and local church, and denomination. He is Lord of lords, King of kings. He brings His faithfulness into our lives, we remain faithful to Him, His revealed will, His word and way. I pray for more grace, life, and divine ability in you in Jesus name. He is faithful and will make us faithful.