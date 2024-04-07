The All Progressives Congress (APC) North Central Forum has called on Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang and the nine House of Assembly members of the party sworn-in on Friday by the speaker, Rt Hon Gabriel Dewan to ensure a harmonious working relationship.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the forum said for the progress, peace and tranquility of the state and the North Central region by extension, there should be no rift between the legislature and the executive.

The statement signed by the forum’s chairman, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, and the secretary, Sani Muhammed Kogi, said all the happenings before, during and after the Appeal Court judgement which declared the APC candidates the winner of the election as against their PDP counterparts should be put aside to give way for smooth operations and good governance.

Similarly, it said, if there are issues before, during and in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement which upheld Governor Mutfwang’s election, that could affect governance from any quarters, they should be discarded so that the people can enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“There will be no smooth running of governance and by extension development in any state if the executive and legislative arm of government are not working together harmoniously.

“That is why we are calling on the newly sworn-in nine APC members out of the 16 members to ensure that they work harmoniously with Governor Caleb Mutfwang who is of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to work together for the peace, stability and development of Plateau State, and the North Central by extension.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that Governor Caleb Mutfwang hosted the nine newly sworn-in members of the assembly at the Old Government House in Rayfield on Friday where he emphasised on the importance of fostering a harmonious working relationship and enhancing collaboration among the three tiers of government for the best interest of the state.