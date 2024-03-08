The chief transformation and reputation officer at QNET, Trevor Kuna, has said that the jewellery industry was undergoing a transformation towards inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability as designers were embracing unconventional materials and celebrating a broader spectrum of beauty.

This is even as QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, using a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle, has recently unveiled its Embracelet collection under the luxury Swiss watch and jewellery brand, Bernhard H. Mayer, Kuna disclosed.

The chief transformation and reputation officer, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said the world is in an age dominated by conformity, adding that a powerful wave of self-expression is reshaping the narrative.

Amid this cultural shift, jewellery is transcending its traditional role as a mere accessory, evolving into a profound storytelling medium that celebrates individuality, he affirmed.

Kuna revealed that companies were responding to the demand for personalised products and QNET was not resting on its oars, as it has unveiled its Embracelet collection under the luxury Swiss watch and jewellery brand, Bernhard H. Mayer.

Crafted to celebrate the wearer’s unique life choices, each piece in QNET’s exquisite line is a personal emblem, a unique fingerprint in the world of fashion, he posited.

“Jewellery is a very personal expression. That is why we worked with the master designers and craftsmen at Bernhard H. Mayer to develop a collection of stunning and distinctive bracelets that perfectly capture a person’s individual personality.

“In the modern complexity of life, jewellery becomes a powerful tool for self-expression. The Embracelet collection, featuring bolo-bracelets with stones like pink amethyst, amethyst, or diamonds, allows for versatile styling. Whether worn alone or mixed, each piece embodies personal aesthetics and emotional realms. For instance, amethyst enhances clarity, blue topaz refines communication, and diamonds symbolize prosperity,” Kuna emphasised.

Bernhard H. Mayer’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in their use of recycled gold to minimize environmental impact and protect human rights, and as such, the company’s various suppliers are members of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) – an international not-for-profit standard and certification organisation that ensures all materials are environment friendly and sourced ethically.

At the forefront of fashion’s commitment to sustainability in 2024, companies like QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer pave the way for consumers to express their unique style responsibly.