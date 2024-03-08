The Zamfara State chapter of JIBWIS has faulted the statement credited to the Commander, Community Protection Guards, CPG, Col. Rabiu Yandoto rtd, says it has confirmed the involment of CPG operatives in the murder of the Sheikh Abubakar Mada.

JIBWIS, in a statement signed by it’s chairman, Aliyu Na-Allah Zurmi, said the state government’s reaction exenorating operatives of the CPG in the murder was false and misleading.

The organisation therefore called for the withdrawal of the statement exonerating the CPG by the spokesman to the governor, Sulaiman Idris Bala.

JIBWIS expressed deep sorrow while it also condemned the brutal murder of Sheikh Mada, its Ulama Council Chairman for Gusau Local Government.

Despite the grief, the statement urged JIBWIS members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, emphasizing its commitment to legal actions to expose and prosecute the assailants.

The body affirmed that eyewitnesses in Mada town identified some members of the CPG as the culprits, contradicting the official statement from Bala.

“We call on Sulaiman Idris Bala to withdraw his statement defending the culprits, and we caution against encroaching on the responsibilities of trained professionals. As an Islamic organization, we remind the spokesperson to fear Allah and speak the truth, as he will be held accountable in the hereafter,” the statement added.

The organisation also urged Bala to desist from encroaching into other people’s duty and be wary of delicate issues of this nature.

It further restated its commitment to ensuring that justice is served, therefore appealed to the public not to resort to vigilantism.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada, praying for his soul’s eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus,” the statement said.

The Zamfara State JIBWIS charged the authorities to expedite the investigation, expose the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served.