The United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) has donated medical supplies worth $290,000 to the Yobe State Government over recent outbreaks of Meningitis in the state.

The UNICEF Health Manager, Borno Field Office, Dr Clement Adams, disclosed this during the handing over of the medical equipment.

According to him, “I want to use this opportunity to tell you that we are here to support the Yobe State Government to ensure availability of necessary health facilities in the state,” Adams said.

The items distributed to the state government including build suction neonatal, Forceps 140mm, Forceps dressing 250mm, bowl stainless steel 600ml, bulb light exam, mobile lIED, scapel handle, sphygmomanometer adult, surgical instrument delivery and other items.

Dr. Adams said UNICEF had provided other health-related support to improve the quality of healthcare delivery across the state.

Receiving the items, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Gana, thanked UNICEF for the gesture, pledging that the ministry would form a strong monitoring team that would ensure proper utilisation of the items.

Gana said UNICEF has demonstrated that it is a reliable partner that truly understands the needs of the state.

He further commended UNICEF for donating and bringing the projects to the state.

Gana also assured of total cooperation of the state government and continued relationship with UNICEF to improve the healthcare system for the benefits of the people of the state.