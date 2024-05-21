As part of its policy on free girl-child education, Jigawa State government has commenced the distribution of 30,000 sets of school uniforms to senior secondary school girls in the state.

At the flag-off of the distribution of the uniforms held at Jahun Girls Science Senior Secondary School, Governor Umar Namadi said, education is one of the key sectors in his 12-point agenda and that it will continue to receive lion share in the annual budget.

“We can’t achieve our dreams of Greater Jigawa without revitalizing the state education sector, expanding the access to quality education for all children in the state,” he said.

The governor reiterated his commitment to accord special priority to girl-child education to bridge the gap in the sector.

In his speech the state commissioner for higher education, Dr Isa Yusuf Chamo, said the distribution of the free uniform is part of government policy on promoting girl-child enrollment and retention in the schools.

The state government under its policy for free girl-child education has given scholarships to over 10,000 girls to study at various public higher institutions across the country, 121 sponsored to read medicine in Cyprus, N150 million expended for AGAIL programme, 70,000 exercise books distributed to the female students and over N1 billion spent in renovating 12 Girls Senior Secondary schools.