Kaduna State Police Command killed two bandits, recovered two AK 47 rifles and 17 live ammunition.

The command said on May 18, 2024, at about 0900 hours, bandits killed one Malam Isiyaka Mikailu, a 60-year-old of Kuriga town while he was on his farm.

It said the police and local hunters at about 1200hrs proceeded to the scene and engaged the bandits in a confrontation leading to the killing of the two bandits identified as Yusuf from Rugar Mai Chakun of Kuriga Village and an unidentified accomplice.

The command’s spokesperson ASP Munsir Hassan in a statement yesterday, said the team recovered two AK-47 rifles and 17 rounds of live ammunition and the corpse of the farmer, which was taken to Primary Healthcare Centre, Kuriga, where he was confirmed dead, adding that the remains were handed over to his relatives for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.