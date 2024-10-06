The local government election held peacefully in Jigawa State yesterday though voter apathy and late delivery of materials almost marred the exercise.

At most of the polling units visited by our correspondent, the voter turnout was very low while in some places the election did not commence at 10:00 am due to late delivery of materials.

However, it was observed that by noon the turnout increased in some polling units as the election went on peacefully across all the 27 local government areas of the state.

In Jahun local government local government, it election commenced very early in some pooling units, and some residents claimed to have cast their votes as early as 09:00am.

After casting his vote at Imam Hassan polling Units of Kafin Hausa local government the state governor Malam Umar Namadi expressed appreciation with turnout and peaceful conduct.

He said the peaceful conduct was a clear demonstration of the confidence people of the state have in democracy and the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The former chairman of Dutse local government, Hon. Abdulaziz Dankofa, said as at 09:30 the election materials were not delivered to any polling unit in Madobi and Kudai wards where the PDP fielded candidates for councilorship.

In Miga local government the speaker, state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyating, cast his votes around 10:00 am at his polling unit in Dangyating and expressed satisfaction with the turnout and arrangements.