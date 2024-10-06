Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved payment of the 2023 scholarship to children of deceased civil servants and students living with disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

The approval was made public through a statement signed by Dr Godfrey Enita, the executive secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, in Asaba yesterday.

He said the scholarship programme would benefit 628 children of deceased civil servants from over 200 families and 60 students living with disabilities.

According to Enita, this initiative aims to support bereaved children of state civil servants who died in active service, as well as disabled students.

“Similarly, the scholarship scheme for disabled students is part of the state government’s effort to support them in taking up the challenge to acquire relevant education, thereby reducing their vulnerability in society. The two scholarship schemes cater to students from primary to tertiary levels.

“Gov. Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda prioritises education as a catalyst for socio-economic development, demonstrating his commitment to educating students from Delta State, regardless of their socio-economic background. Thus, the governor’s approvals demonstrate his passion and commitment to educating students from Delta State, irrespective of their socio-economic background,” Enita said. (NAN)