A former Kano State House of Assembly member under the People Redemption Party (PRP) in 1979, Hon Muhammad Daguro is dead at the age of 87.

Hon Daguro died at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospitals on Sunday midnight after a protracted illness.

Confirming the death, the former director of press to the former Jigawa State government, Alhaji Muhammad Kiyari, said the late Muhammad Daguro was survived by three wives, ten children and 36 grandchildren.

He said,” Until his death, Alh. Muhammadu Daguro was a deputy chairman of PDP, Elders Forum Jigawa State, and also served as Hadejia local government chairman in 1976.

“Muhammad Daguro, a seasonal politician held from Matara village of Kirikasamma local government of present Jigawa state, held different political positions including a councillor Hadejia LGC 1976, member Kano State House of Assembly 1979 under PRP, leader National Centre Party of Nigeria, political adviser to former Jigawa State governor, deputy chairman, PDP elders Committee.”

Among the children of the late Daguro include Alhaji Abba Muhammed Daguro, a two-time chairman of the Kirikasamma local government area. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.