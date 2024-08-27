Alaro City, in collaboration with Universal Homes, will host the grand opening and handover of the first phase of Universal Homes apartments on Saturday.

In a statement, Alaro City disclosed that the apartment block is officially ready to welcome its new owners, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s real estate and urban development landscape.

According to the statement, “This development is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a city that meets the highest standards of modern living while preserving the environment and encouraging a sense of community,” said Yomi Ademola, Managing Director of Alaro City.

“The completion and handover of the first phase of Universal Homes signifies the beginning of a new chapter in Alaro City, where residents can enjoy the benefits of smart home technology in a serene, well-planned urban environment.

“The grand opening event is more than a ceremonial handover. It is a celebration of the vibrant community beginning to take root in Alaro City. Part of the festivities is the Family Fun Fair, designed to provide an enjoyable day for investors, partners, and staff, reinforcing the strong community bonds central to Alaro City’s vision.

“Located within Alaro City, an expertly planned urban development in the Lekki Free Zone, these uniquely designed apartments have been designed to redefine modern living. Alaro City is setting new benchmarks by blending cutting-edge technology with sustainability and community-focused designs, ensuring that residents enjoy comfort and convenience and an environment that fosters long-term growth and well-being.”