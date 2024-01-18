Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has canvassed support of the international community for the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

He made the plea yesterday at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF). In Davos.

The lawmaker emphasised on the need for world leaders to examine the economic policies of President Tinubu which he said would turn around the living standard of the people of the nation if well supported by the international community.

Ibrahim, who delivered his paper on “Abandoned Projects in Africa” at the five-day Economic Forum holding in Davos, Switzerland, drew the attention of world leaders to the $46 billion bitumen deposit in Ondo State, saying it could not be left untapped.

He said: “A cursory look at the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria portends a brighter future for the people of the federation.

“With your support as world leaders, these policies would turn around the country’s economy and by implication the standard of living of the citizenry.

“It’s imperative to also mention here that the $46 billion bitumen deposit in Ondo State cannot be sleeping. It’s yearning for exploration and exploitation for the development of the people and the state.

“So, I want to call you world leaders that your collective effort is what is needed to change the narrative to improve the living standard of humanity.”

The senator representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District charged the world leaders on the need for collective efforts in making the world economy better.

The five-day World Economic Forum commenced on Monday, January 15 and would end on Friday, January 19.