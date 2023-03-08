Kaduna State Peace Commission (KAPECOM), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC) have cautioned religious leaders in the state to desist from using places of worship to campaign for politicians.

The executive vice chairman, KAPECOM, Dr. Saleh Momale stated this while reading a communique issued at the end of its crucial meeting with members of Kaduna State Election Monitoring Committee.

He said: “On the ongoing campaigns for the governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Committee notes: The desperation by politicians and their supporters who are now deepening the ethnic and religious divisions in the State.

“The negative role of some religious scholars and preachers who are engaging in the endorsement of political parties and candidates in places of worship which is further polarising the polity.

“Growing use of hate speech and divisive messages in some of the media organisations is heightening tensions in the State. The alarming increase in the use of social media platforms to broadcast hate speech and fake news.

“All candidates vying for elective positions in the State, especially the gubernatorial candidates to make public statements committing to non- violence elections and renouncing all forms of provocation and incitements, including the use of hateful rhetoric made by others in their name.

“All political parties and their supporters are to henceforth stop hateful campaigns and incitements. The Kaduna State Police Command and other security agencies to immediately initiate actions that will stop incitements and provocation.

“The Kaduna State Peace Commission, the National Orientation Agency, sister agencies, faith-based organisations and civil society organisations to engage with the citizens of the State to calm the current tensions to ensure reversal to issue based campaigns”.