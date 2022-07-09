As a woman of many successful parts, a veteran broadcaster and development journalist with over twenty- four years’ experience, working with a wide range of national and international reputable organisations, what exactly are doing to ensure the good of Nigerians in line with this initiative?

Ooni Ojaja Development Initiative is a Not-for- Profit development focused organisation founded and chaired by the Ooni of Ile-Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Enitan Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Yes, the Ooni has confidence in me, hence, this appointment. So far, I am using my wealth of knowledge, experience and contacts to initiate programmes and activities that would herald human capital development within Osun state and beyond.

The Initiative is a registered Non-governmental organisation with the CAC,and committed to transform local communities and the quality of life of Nigerians.

We are development focused and we are committed to enhancing local communities and life of Nigerians through improved access to information, training, providing enabling structures and implementing sustainable initiatives. We are a large and resilient workforce focusing on Democratic governance, health, energy, ICT, education and local content. In Nigeria today, the up-surge of youth unemployment has turned out to be a thing of concern in the present-day world. Statistical evidence from Nigeria reveals that the phenomenon of youth unemployment has reached a disturbing state. The energy, skills and aspirations of young people including the marginalized and the elderly are invaluable assets that no country can afford to squander, and helping them to realize their full potential by gaining access to employment and self -empowerment is no doubt a precondition to poverty eradication, sustainable development, and lasting peace. It is in the light of this, that our organisation has designed and initiated a wide range of projects to cater for every Nigerian irrespective of age, status or religious affiliation by implementing sustainable initiatives through our endowment fund and donor agency support.

What Is The Other Side Is Possible All About ?

The country is experiencing enormous challenges not only for those who govern but also for the whole population. The building of a nation and its people is a process and the process itself will, of course, take time. Whether short or long term it depends on the policies and programs initiated by those who are tasked with the responsibility to serve and as a Not- for –Profit Organization under the leadership of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi, it is our mandate to transform and Improve Communities whilst ensuring all populations are served irrespective of ethnic group and their geo-political zones.

How Can Nigerians Massively Benefit rom this initiative?

Nigerians will benefit immensely from the “Girls Who Code” project and the proposed Ooni Ojaja College of Technology- Vocational Education and Training (VET) programme which is billed to provide pathways into the world of a variety of technical and creative work for young people. Nigerians will also benefit from our local content and production projects which aims to increase the number of locally produced footwear, manufacturing of confectionery, beverages and locally assembled or manufactured devices in order to increase the level of adoption and patronage of made –in –Nigeria products which will in turn birth indigenous firms that will give consumers home and abroad quality and a unique experience. Certainly, made-in-Nigeria goods will boost the nation’s manufacturing sector and by extension create more jobs. There are many other projects tailored towards systems strengthening, and health schemes that would benefit all. For more about our projects.

Do you intend to take the projects to the Grassroot?

Since October 24, 2015 when Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II became the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, the ancient city and indeed many Nigerians worldwide have experienced all-round development in leadership, human development and capacity building, cultural advancement as well as being given an enviable identity globally.

In the words of our founder, “We will use the stool to provide a lot of opportunities to invest in the youths through mentorship and empowerment programmes that will further take thousands off the streets on a gradual basis.” Our campaigns, projects are human centric focused, well structured and implemented at sub-national level (States and LGAs). Since we started contributing to the development of local communities, we have seen the lives changed of over 2000 school aged children, youths, women and men.