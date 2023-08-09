Job Racketeering: 35 MDAs, Kolo Shun Reps’ Probe

Thirty-five Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and a former protocol officer to chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Haruna Kolo, yesterday failed to appear before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering in the agency.

According to the committee’s schedule, 40 MDAs were to appear before it on yesterday, but only five turned in while Kolo who is testifying that he was the link person selling jobs on behalf of the FCC chairman, Dr Muyeebat Dankaka, was also absent at the investigative hearing.

Chairman of the panel, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, described the action of the MDAs as an affront to a constituted authority like the parliament.

Gagdi also threatened to summon the directors of MDAs asked to deploy desk officers to the committee to provide necessary information but were nowhere to be found at the hearing.

“Most of these agencies are not respectful of constituted authority. We are supposed to have the presence of 40 agencies but only four are here.