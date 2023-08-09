Pastor Taiwo Odukoya,67, Dies In U.S

Founder of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered the clergyman died in the United States of America on Monday at the age of 67.

The church broke the news of his death on its Facebook page yesterday when they wrote: “The Fountain of Life Church family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, founding Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you Lord! We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader!”

Till his death, Odukoya was the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, with a membership strength of over 8,000 people.