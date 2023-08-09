UNICEF Appoints Cross River Deputy Gov, Odey To Chair Development C’tte

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, has assured UNICEF of the government’s collaboration based on ‘The People First’ mantra to bring development to the good people of Cross River State.

Odey gave this assurance on Tuesday as he accepted UNICEF’s mandate to chair the State Steering Committees to provide a 5-Year Development Plan for the State.

Speaking the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, alongside the Chief of Social Policy, UNICEF Nigeria, Dr. Hamiden Poufom, both of whom were accompanied by the Permanent Secretary (retired) of State Planning Commission, Rev. U. J. Ugbe, and other relevant MDAs during a courtesy call in the Deputy Governor’s office announced that in the organigram of the plan, the Deputy Governor will serve as the Chairman of the Steering Committee with all the Commissioners as members, and representatives from the State House of Assembly.

Akinleye said they were in Cross River State on the mandate of Christine Rovatti, a great fan of the State, who gave the team the mandate to continue to engage with the State.

He noted that having met with the Governor, HE Senator Prince Bassey Otu, and his wife, to discuss their vision of the government for the State, they realized that the vision correlated very well with the mandate of UNICEF which is to ensure good life for the vulnerable people of Cross River State, especially the women and children as contained in the UN General Assembly mandate for UNICEF which is what they have seen His Excellency doing, developing the human capital of the State and making people live like human beings.

“This common vision is what has brought about the partnership. Consequently, by engaging as a critical stakeholder, the Deputy Governor as chairman of the State Steering Committee, is to provide strategic leadership of the State Development Plan.