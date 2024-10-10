Public healthcare workers under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) have issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address all its pending concerns or risk another round of industrial action.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the union.

The union noted that the Federal Government has not been able to address its demands since June last year when it suspended its strike, owing to promises from President Bola Tinubu to intervene at the time.

The statement highlighted the union’s grievances and demands to include payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to members, tax waiver on healthcare workers’ allowances, and call for the immediate suspension of the plans to establish an agency that regulates the activities in national health facilities.

LEADERSHIP recalls that JOHESU had embarked on a two-week strike between May 19 to June 6 last year.

The strike, which was called off following President Tinubu’s promise to intervene, almost crippled healthcare services in public hospitals.