Jürgen Klopp is set to make his return to football as head of global soccer at Red Bull, with the former Liverpool manager taking up his role on Jan.1, 2025.

Klopp, 57, will oversee Red Bull’s network of clubs, and while he will not be involved in their day-to-day running, he will help with strategic vision, aid the sporting directors, support their global scouting operation and also help with training and developing coaches.

This will be his first official role back in football after he left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season after nine hugely successful years at Anfield. Multiple reports in German media say Klopp’s contract has a break clause if the Germany men’s national team job becomes available after the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp will bring years of experience to the role, having managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. In his role, he will work across their portfolio of clubs, which includes RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino and recent acquisition Omiya Ardija in Japan.

FC Salzburg, managed by his former assistant coach Pep Lijnders, have distanced themselves from this arm of the company due to UEFA rules and are only sponsored by the company.