Thursday, November 20, 2024, turned out to be the 67th birthday of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the man whom some described as the clueless leader. He was pilloried by many in a bid to lower his estimation in the eyes of the public, ahead of the 2015 polls. Every anti-Jonathan piece of a narration was welcomed, and he was faced with political challenges that were too enormous.

However, time heals all wounds. The men and women on the cross are now justified. Yesterday’s sinners are now members of the hallowed chamber. Their report cards that were once hated in the past provide a roadmap in managing the diversity of our people. When people say that we should allow everything to be judged by history, Nigeria knows better. The unreasonableness of Jonathan before 2015 has become the wisdom required to walk the mine of our present predicament. Except for a few voices, those who climbed the mountain top to throw darts at Jonathan’s style are now observing embarrassing silence.

With the passage of years, and over 10 years since he willingly conceded defeat to Major General Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 polls, the place of the former president has been redefined in a manner that portray him as a saint that was never appreciated. He was vilified as well as caricatured as a clueless one. As someone who left no stone unturned to promote democracy, Jonathan’s footprints in the presidency are now being portrayed in good light, gnashing their teeth that if only they knew what awaited them in the hands of Buhari, they would not have been deceived into rejecting him for the Katsina-born infantry General whose eight years reign as civilian president took Nigeria to the position of Global Headquarters of Poverty.

Those who once thought that Jonathan was devoid of wisdom and penetration in leading the country out of the maze of underdevelopment, Buhari’s first tenure crowned Jonathan as an effective leader who worked hard to emancipate the citizens from the myriad of forces troubling our nation. Against bookmakers’ prediction that Buhari won’t be returned in 2019 due to ineffectual performance, the incumbency factor proved too herculean for his opponents. After he conceded defeat in 2015, Jonathan has refused to remain silent in advocating good governance and reaching out to national leadership for growth and stability. Jonathan has remained a reference point for unity and building consensus for the development of the Nigerian project. He remains an icon of democracy and willing to work for the overall development of our people.

Humanity and Service

As Jonathan clocked 67 years on earth, his life has been that of pure service to God and humanity. Unlike others who see power as an end, the man, who walked the humble path to the highest pinnacle of political power, remains a man in love with mankind and doing his best to improve the conditions of living for his fellow citizens.

In his words, “My life has always been about service. I am focused on serving my Creator, family and my country to the best of my ability and with your help I aim to be better at doing that.”

Since his exit, the Bayelsa State-born former president whose foray into politics witnessed a meteoric rise through the levers of power has been described in many ways as a deepener of democracy who unquestionably plays by the rule. Throughout his administration, he promoted inclusiveness for building cohesion and a sense of belonging for all sides, irrespective of ethnic and socio-economic divides.

He was committed to the improvement of living standards. Nigerians may have taken his footprints for granted, but his legacies are pointers to the fact that those who do not appreciate the good in others should be prepared to face the worst in others. His presence on most occasions now attracts instant applause.

Judgement Of History

There’s no doubt that despite nearly 10 years of leaving office, the relevance of Jonathan’s footprints in the corridors of power has continued to awe many Nigerians who, if given the opportunity, would have wished 2015 was never a reality. That he willingly conceded power in 2015 portrays him as a good man who was never prepared to play with the lives of his fellow citizens.

For a nation that is famed for many iniquities, the life of Jonathan reminds us that there are true leaders who are committed to national development and providing untainted leadership without embracing the twin evils of ethnicity and religious bigotry. As the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, once declared that Jonathan is truly a Democrat who operates by the rules and is graceful in humility and relentlessly committed to the common good. Nearly 10 years after his left power, Nigerians now know who truly the clueless one was!

When in 2023, his name was mentioned for the presidential poll, he remained aloof as Nigerians longed for his comeback. Since leaving power, his popularity has soared above expectations. The relevance of his leadership insight is further enhanced by his empathetic temperament. His growing global engagement and his rising profile remains a shining light and an attestation that after power, leaders can still play their role and serve people in earnest. Let me join millions of his admirers to wish him abundant good health and prosperity for the service of his fatherland and mankind.