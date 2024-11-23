President Bola Tinubu has sent a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede’s appointment as the substantive Chief of Army Staff. (COAS)

In the letter he sent yesterday, Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, sought Oluyede’s confirmation in accordance with provisions of Section 218(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act.

Tinubu appointed Oluyede as Acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30 following the illness of Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who died on Nov. 5.

The president is confident about the leadership qualities, professional integrity and experience of Lt. Gen. Oluyede to lead and inspire the army to ensure national security and stability, the statement said.

Before his appointment, Oluyede, a member of the 39th Regular Course of the NDA, served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.