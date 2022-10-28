Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited his home town, Otuoke community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State ravaged by flood.

Jonathan called for urgent relief for victims of the floods in Bayelsa and other affected states.

Jonathan who also visited other Bayelsa communities affected by the flood, lamented that this year’s flooding had triggered unprecedented humanitarian across the affected states.

He said the situation required urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders.

He also noted that many states were helpless, including Bayelsa, his home state with more than 70 percent of its land area already submerged.

“I sympathise with the victims of this year’s flood across many states of the federation who have lost loved ones and properties worth millions. The worsening humanitarian crisis in the affected states calls for urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders.

“I am touched by the dire situation in some of the affected states, especially my home State Bayelsa where almost all the local government areas are submerged in water and the East-West Road section leading to the State has become impassable, creating scarcity of food and essential commodities.”

He said further: “Today, I visited Otuoke, my community and a few other communities in Bayelsa State to assess the impact of the flood. It is still a depressing situation in many of the affected communities because of the magnitude of the flood and the disruption and destruction it has caused.

“This is a moment of crisis; we need to work in unity to achieve the goal of giving hope and providing succor to all victims. I urged all citizens of goodwill and humanitarian agencies to demonstrate solidarity with these victims and provide support to those affected.”