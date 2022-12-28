In recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Niger Republic and Nigeria, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Mandate Group (NMG), Amb. Hassan Ardo Tukur, has been conferred with the honour of the Order of the Merit of Niger (OMN), one of the highest awards in Niger Republic.

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative (URNI), while speaking on the award in a statement signed by its leader, Mr. Abdulkadir Lawal, called on political leaders to selflessly work in the interest of Nigerians for them to be recognised for contributing to national development.

The group while congratulating Tukur, after receiving the award for his numerous meritorious portfolios, based on his track record in service delivery, explained that the Nigerian career diplomat was born on January 3, 1957, and served Nigeria in various capacities; as Chief Examiner to the Government, Charge d’Affairs of the Country’s Embassy in Equatorial Guinea, among other leadership capacities.

“Recall that on August 18, 2022, the diplomat was awarded an honour in Abidjan; the Officer of the Order of the Nation of Cote d’Ivoire, at a ceremony presided by Madame Henrietta Diabate, who is the Chancellor of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

“The most recent is the award in recognition of his sterling contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Niger and Nigeria, President Mohammed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger on December 18, 2022, awarded him with the Order of Merit of Niger, which is one of the highest honours of the Republic of Niger.

“This meritorious honour has once again highlighted your unflinching commitment to promoting peace between Nigeria and her neighboring countries. Given the number of effort he puts into everything he does, these awards speak volumes of Amb. Tukur’s abilities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Tukur is also the patron of the Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative, an initiative whose vision is to rediscover Nigeria by Nigerians and project the image and dignity of our socio-cultural, political, and economic history that is poorly presented to the global community.

“According to Mark Twain, it is better to deserve honours and not have them than to have them and not deserve them”. But those who deserve honour by earning them are worthy of outright commendations.

“The heartwarming news of his recent two outstanding awards on the International scenes is no surprise to us. His exemplary actions in diplomatic affairs and contributions to the development and peaceful coexistence of Cote d’Ivoire have earned him the recipient of the Officer of the Order of the Nation of Cote d’Ivoire.

“We have no doubts that he is both capable and deserving of these noble feats. We are proud of him, even as he continues to blaze the trail worthy of emulation by the younger generations. This is just the beginning of his glorious career and fulfillment,” he added.