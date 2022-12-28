The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, responsible for the shooting and killing of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas Day in Lagos.

The IGP recommended the suspension of the officer attached to the Ajah divisional headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command while awaiting the detailed report on the incident.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

The IGP further noted that the suspension was also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

The FPRO said the suspension was without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the rule of law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to be calm as all hands were on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrence of the incident.