Managing director of Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, has assured the management of Dangote Cement Company of quality supply of electricity to motivate it to accept supply from the electricity distribution company.

In a statement issued in Jos by JED head of corporate communications, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, he said to achieve this, Mohammed has promised to stabilise the network for efficient delivery of energy to the cement company based in Yandev-Gboko, Benue State.

The managing director gave the assurance at the factory in his maiden visit to lobby the management on the need to take electricity supply from Jos Electricity Distribution Plc.

“I am here to see you and to acquaint myself with the challenges and to see how we can quickly tackle these challenges with the hope of taking supply from us”, he disclosed.