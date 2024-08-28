The Conference of Patriotic Nigerians (COPAN) has called for a fair and unbiased evaluation of Seyi Tinubu’s role and contributions, urging the public to focus on his merits rather than his familial connection to the presidency.

In a statement from the COPAN coordinator, Barr. Odieli Uchenna, he addressed the concerns surrounding Seyi Tinubu’s presence at the swearing-in ceremony of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Uchenna emphasised that while questions about nepotism are understandable, they should not overshadow Tinubu’s qualifications and performance.

“Barr. Seyi Tinubu has taken on responsibilities and is contributing to the office’s work,” Uchenna stated.

“Let’s evaluate his performance and qualifications rather than his surname.”

The COPAN coordinator highlighted that Seyi Tinubu is a qualified lawyer in his own right, arguing that his presence at the ceremony should be viewed in this professional context.

“Apart from being the president’s son, he is also a lawyer and is entitled to be there if he is invited,” Uchenna explained.

Addressing the broader issue of family members in public office, Uchenna noted that it’s not uncommon for public figures to have relatives involved in their administrations.

He called for a balanced approach, stating, “Many public figures have their family members involved in their offices, and it’s not uncommon for family members to share expertise and experience.”

COPAN’s statement urged Nigerians to give Seyi Tinubu a fair chance to prove himself, emphasising the importance of judging his contributions based on merit and results rather than assumptions or biases about his family name.

“Why should his family connection be a disqualification?” Uchenna questioned. “Let’s focus on merit and results rather than assumptions and biases.”

He also reaffirmed his belief in the strength and resilience of the Nigerian project despite the current challenges facing the nation.

He emphasised the importance of unity and citizen support in overcoming present obstacles.

“The Nigerian project has come to stay,” Uchenna declared, pointing to the government’s “Renewed Hope” blueprint as a roadmap for national progress.

He acknowledged the economic hardships many Nigerians face but assured citizens that these difficulties are temporary.

“The present economic hardship is transient and shall become an issue of the past,” Uchenna stated, urging patience and continued support for government initiatives.

COPAN also praised recent appointments in key government positions, including Justice Kekere Ekun as the acting chief Justice of Nigeria and new directors general for the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

These appointments, the group argues, demonstrate the government’s commitment to strengthening national institutions.

The organisation called on all Nigerians to rally behind the Tinubu administration’s efforts to tackle poverty, insecurity, and economic challenges.

Uchenna emphasised the importance of focusing on merit and results rather than personal connections or assumptions when evaluating government officials and their performance.