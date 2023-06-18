Judiciary Staff Suspend Strike In Abia

The Abia State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria yesterday suspended its two months industrial action after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the government.

The chapter had embarked on the action which paralyzed judicial activities in the state from April 10 to demand enforcement of an agreement it signed with the government on April 22, 2015.

The chairman, Chinedu Eze, announced this at its congress at the state High Court complex in Umuahia while presenting the nine-point memorandum.

Eze said the points among others include the commence of payment of outstanding arrears of Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure on or before 30th October by the government.

He said: “The government accepted to setup a committee for the implementation of financial autonomy for the state judiciary and to begin payment of minimum wage and annual leave allowances to the members.”

According to him, the memorandum also indicated that none of the members will be punished for taking part in the action and authorised them to return to work immediately.