Six Kidnapped UNIJOS Students Regain Freedom

Six of the seven students of the University of Jos kidnapped by gunmen have regained freedom after two days.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened when the students, who reside at a private hostel close to the former Nigerian School of Accountancy along Bauchi Ring Road in Jos North local government, were studying for their ongoing second-semester examination.

The state commissioner of police who disclosed the release in a statement said the police had intensified efforts to rescue the last victim.

“The Plateau State command is pleased to announce to the general public that five of the victims who were kidnapped on 13/06/2023 have regained their freedom.

“The command swung into action immediately after receiving the report and worked tirelessly in collaboration with the anti-kidnaping unit, family members of the victims and the community to secure the release of the victims.

“One of the victims was able to escape from the kidnappers’ den, while one victim is still in captivity. This brings the number of rescued victims to six.