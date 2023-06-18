Driven By Minerals, Metals, Nigeria’s Exports To Surge To $127bn By 2030

Driven largely by expected growth in the metal and minerals sector of the economy, the value of

Nigeria’s export to other countries is predicted to hit $127 billion by 2030, a new report has projected.

The report titled ‘future of trade’ by Standard Chartered, a global bank, said the country’s exports will grow annually by an average rate of 9.5 per cent between 2021 and 2030.

“This growth will be driven by activities in agriculture(4 per cent), metals and minerals (94 per cent), especially with the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, adding that by 2030, exports will constitute 20 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” it said.

It said inclusion in the free trade area helps to facilitate trade in sectors ranging from fishery and textiles to automotives and electricals.

“Following this agreement, Nigerian exports to African markets outside of West Africa are expected to increase significantly, and reach markets such as Botswana, Egypt and Kenya,” it added.