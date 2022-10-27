Organiser of the trail-blazing annual design exhibition, Design Week Lagos, DWL, Mrs Titi Ogufere has described Julius Berger-Abuja Furniture Production, AFP, Nigeria’s leading furniture production company with no equal.

Mrs Ogufere spoke at the just concluded 2022 edition of the annual DWL held in Lagos amidst similar encomiums from other high profile visitors to the AFP exhibition stand.

She said, “The Julius Berger AFP pavilion is a great stand with amazing new designs. Year after year in the Design Week Lagos exhibition, AFP’s product quality and strength keeps pushing the standards higher. AFP is a superb Nigerian brand, consistently setting a global benchmark, indeed for the furniture industry.”

Managing Director of leading technology company, Kawai Technologies, Otunba Akimbo Akin-Olugbade did not mince words in lauding AFP’s pioneering efforts at innovating designs in the industry. “I have been coming to visit the AFP pavilion for years now. There is something unique about this company. Every year it stands out among every other company displaying their products. AFP always presents high quality, durable and new designs that can compete with the best anywhere in the world. Interestingly, AFP products are all made in Nigeria,” he said.

Head of Designs, AFP, Shamsi Kazaure in a short interview said, “…we are primarily here to display our new furniture designs, introduce them to the trendy clients and give our new designs the right exposure thereby creating more awareness.” Shamsi added that “We are here just to discuss and explore with clients on the new trends as every item of furniture on display here is new.”