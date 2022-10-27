Landwey Investment Ltd, a foremost real estate company and developers of Nigeria’s pioneer wellness and tech city, Isimi Lagos, has disclosed plans to expand and incorporate the project under its New Town Development Project tagged Future City.

The announcement comes on the back of the recent launch of Future City, a project expected to integrate nature’s green, technology and innovation to make city living smarter and more efficient while sustaining the planet’s fragile ecosystem, upon completion.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the chief executive officer of LandWey, Olawale Ayilara remarked “I am truly excited at what this expansion means for the future of living in Lagos. This is especially because global urbanisation is predicted to lead to 70 percent of the world’s population living in cities by 2050, making new towns and new settlements the best solutions for rapid urbanization. With Future City projects like Isimi Lagos, we are redefining what our cities should be to successfully accommodate increasing number of urbanites’’.

Expanding into over 300 hectares and located in the cultural city of Epe, Isimi Lagos is positioned to be the ultimate tranquil natural escape enhanced by technology, providing an alternative eco-friendly lifestyle to the norm.