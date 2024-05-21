Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara has hailed Nigeria’s construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as a very understanding company that has been committed to the development of infrastructure in the state and indeed Nigeria.

The governor made the declaration at the weekend during the commissioning of the Emohua-Kalabari Road constructed by the company.

Reacting to remarks by the deputy regional manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr Rimon Marisho, the governor said, the company’s representative may have deliberately refused to state the obvious on the cost of the contract because of the understanding the company has shown in all their undertakings across the state.

He said, “Let me also say it here, maybe, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC was being economical with their presentation. On my table as I am talking to you, there is a request for variation of the cost of this project. This is because, as at the time this project was awarded, and while the project was on-going, there were serious exchange rate differences. But I told them not to worry that they should go ahead and complete this project, and I assured them that we will sort them out and they accepted.”

Amidst overwhelming ovation for the company, the governor added that the position the company took on the matter showed patriotism worthy of emulation by other companies working for government.

Earlier in his presentation, Morisho, said the Emohua-Abalama-Tema Junction Road project was awarded to the company in February, 2023, with a completion period of 18 months.