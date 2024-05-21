Chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (rtd), has charged the Nigerian Military School (NMS) boys to make discipline, hard work, loyalty and patriotism their watchwords throughout the duration of their study and afterwards.

Marwa, in his remarks as the special guest of honour and reviewing officer of the 70th Foundation Day parade of the school, urged the boys to see the quality of education received in the school as a solid springboard for their future endeavours and warned them against indulging in substance abuse.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, said his principal stated that the school had made historic contributions in remolding boys to cater to the manpower needs of the Nigerian Army and other fields of human endeavours of the nation at large.

Addressing the Class 6 Boys, Marwa said, “The quality of education and solid foundation you have acquired in this prestigious institution is enough to serve as a springboard for your future endeavours. Therefore, discipline, hard work, loyalty, and patriotism should always be your watchwords and should also guide your actions. I wish you all the best in your ongoing external examinations.”

He continued, “You must continue to strive to maintain the level of discipline that NMS is known for. I am aware that your commandant is resolute and has maintained his resolve not to condone or spare any act of indiscipline in the school.”

Marwa urged them to make a good choice of their future by abstaining from substance abuse.

“Studies and living experiences have also shown that drug abuse cannot solve any problem. Rather, it creates new complex challenges. The good news is that there is the other side of drug abuse for young people, which is intentionally embracing a drug free life, by choosing positive and healthy habits. With the world at your feet and God by your side, you have the power to take decisions on the kind of life you want to live, from now on and to set valuable goals and take actions that will lead you to a safe and productive destination.

“As students of this esteemed learning institution, you bear the burden of living and staying true to the ideals and spirit which we have all carried proudly over the years,” he said.

He said as an ex-boy and an alumnus of the school, “the time has come for us to begin consideration for automatic admission of graduating NMS boys into NDA.”